Former Cure Drummer Andy Anderson Dies

Andy Anderson, who served as the Cure 's drummer from 1983-4 and also worked with Hawkwind and Iggy Pop , has died. He was 68.

Last week, Anderson revealed that he was suffering from Stage 4 terminal cancer and that it had spread through his body and that he was discussing chemotherapy and radiotherapy options. "No boo-hooing here," he wrote "Just be positive. For me it’s just another life experience and hurdle that one has to make yet another choice in life. Be cool, I most definitely am and positive about the situation."

"It's with a heavy heart I have to report the passing of a Cure brother," Lol Tolhurst, whose move from drums to keyboards prompted the hiring of Anderson, tweeted. " Andy Anderson was a true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humor which he kept until the end, a testament to his beautiful spirit on the last journey. We are blessed to have known him."

Born on Jan 30, 1951, Anderson drummed with Hawkwind's Nik Turner, first in 1978 on Xitintoday , an album by Turner's Sphynx project, and later with a re-formed Hawkwind in 1983, although Anderson didn't record with them. that same year, he joined the Cure, playing on the jazz-inflected single "The Love Cats" and 1984's The Top . He also played on Blue Sunshine , the album Cure frontman Robert Smith made with Steven Severin of Siouxie and the Banshees , calling themselves the Glove.

But conflicts surfaced when they toured behind The Top. Jeff Apter's Never Enough: The Story of The Cure describes an incident in Nice, France where Anderson, who was black, was maced by hotel security for being mistaken for an intruder. "There was definitely some issues with racism," Smith said. "When we went to places like Japan, you'd notice things, people's attitudes, how difficult it was for him to get served in clubs. I think it really got to him." He was fired shortly before the start of the U.S. leg, although he is on the Concert: The Cure Live record that was made from that tour.

He was a member of Iggy Pop's touring band in 1987, and also worked with Peter Gabriel , former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock, Midge Ure and Steve Hillage.