Phil Spector’s Castle Hits Market for $5.5 Million

The Alhambra, Calif., mansion where famed producer Phil Spector killed actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 is being sold. The asking price is $5.5 million.

According to the listing , which is held by Ladd Jackson at Hilton & Hyland , the property is known as Pyrenees Castle and was built in 1925 by Sylvester Dupuy, who had lived in France as a child and wanted a French castle of his own. You can learn more about the home's history here . The listing makes no mention of its current owner, but calls it a "one of a kind opportunity" with "amazing potential."

Sitting on 2.5 acres and offering 360-degree views of the San Gabriel Valley, Pyrenees Castle contains nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms (seven full, three half) across close to 8,700 square feet. It's walled and gated, and is accessible by a quarter-of-a-mile driveway that leads up to a fountain and garden. The listing also adds that it has a "stately wood-paneled living room and dining room with beamed ceilings, crystal chandeliers, original hardwood flooring, hand-painted murals, two full kitchens, butler's pantry, game room, hair salon, and home offices, separate employee entrance with segregated living quarters and four garages."

Variety notes that Spector bought the castle for $1.1 million after a bank foreclosure, and that Clarkson's murder took place in the marble foyer. In 2006, as he was out on bail and awaited trial, Spector, then 67, married then-26-year-old Rachelle Short, and he was convicted and sentenced 19 years to life in prison in 2009. The sale of the house is part of their divorce settlement, which was filed three years ago, with Spector reportedly upset that Short was lavishly spending all of his money while he has remained incarcerated.